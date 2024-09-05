Lebanon health ministry says woman dead in Israeli strikes

BEIRUT (Lebanon) (AFP) – Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes killed a woman and wounded five other people in the country's south on Wednesday, nearly 11 months since hostilities broke out between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed movement, has exchanged near daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces since Palestinian militants Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

"Israeli enemy artillery fire targeting the locality of Qabrikha killed a woman and wounded two other people, including a 12-year-old," the ministry said in a statement.

Three other people were wounded in an Israeli strike targeting the border locality of Hula, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its air force had struck the Qabrikha region which Hezbollah had used to fire rockets at Israel during the past few days.

The military also said 65 projectiles were fired from Lebanon, and that it intercepted several of them, while others fell into open fields and started fires.

Hezbollah said it launched several attacks on Wednesday, including Katyusha rocket salvos on a barracks and artillery positions in two separate areas in Israel's north.

The cross-border violence since October has killed some 610 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but including at least 135 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, authorities have announced the deaths of at least 24 soldiers and 26 civilians.

