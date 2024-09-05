Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in Denmark

Thunberg and a group of activists were arrested after occupying a University of Copenhagen building.

Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 07:02:46 PKT

COPENHAGEN (AFP) - Police on Wednesday arrested a group of pro-Palestinian students including the 21-year-old activist Greta Thunberg who had occupied a building at the University of Copenhagen to protest what they said was the university's continued "cooperation with academic institutions in Israel”.

Greta Thunberg and a group of activists were arrested on Wednesday after occupying a University of Copenhagen building to call for an academic boycott of Israeli universities, Danish media reported.

Images on daily Ekstrabladet showed the 21-year-old climate activist, wearing a black-and-white keffiyeh shawl draped over her shoulders, being escorted out of a campus building by police.

Thunberg meanwhile shared images on Instagram of riot police entering a building where the group “Students against the Occupation” were staging a protest.

“I can’t confirm the names of those arrested, but six people have been arrested in connection with the demonstration,” a Copenhagen police spokesman told AFP.

“They are suspected of forcing their way into the building and blocking the entrance,” he said.

The Students against the Occupation said in a statement posted on Instagram that “while the situation in Palestine only gets worse, the University of Copenhagen continues cooperation with academic institutions in Israel.”

“We are occupying” the university’s “central administration with one demand: academic boycott now.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up encampments at universities around the United States and Europe since last spring to protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and occupation of Palestinian territories.

