Canadian PM Trudeau weakened after key ally withdraws support

Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 22:22:03 PKT

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suffered an unexpected blow on Wednesday when the small political party helping keep his minority Liberal government in power withdrew its support.

The announcement does not mean Trudeau is in immediate danger of having to step down and call new elections.

However, he will have to find support from opposition legislators in the House of Commons chamber if he is to pass budgets and survive confidence votes.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the left-leaning New Democratic Party, said in a video that he was walking away from a deal the two men struck in 2022.

Under it, the NDP agreed to keep Trudeau in power until mid-2025 in return for more social spending.

In the video, Singh said Trudeau was not able to stand up for the middle class.