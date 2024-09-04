In-focus

Sweden's foreign minister says he will step down

The 50-year-old said he would leave politics

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will step down next week, he wrote in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

"It is with a mixture of sadness and pride that I have today informed the prime minister that I will leave the post of foreign minister at the opening of parliament next week," Billstrom wrote.

The 50-year-old said he would leave politics but had not decided what he would do next.

Billstrom of the conservative Moderate Party has served as foreign minister since October of 2022.

