Malaysia to investigate media leak of classified diplomatic note from China

Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 17:28:21 PKT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it would file a police report and carry out an internal investigation into the leak of a classified diplomatic note sent by China's foreign ministry to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing in February.

The note was published in an article by a Philippine media outlet on Aug. 29, the ministry said, without elaborating on the contents.

The ministry also said Malaysia would continue to defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights in the South China Sea, handle disputes peacefully, and engage all countries concerned, including China, with which it said it shares close and active bilateral ties.

