Switzerland announces reopening of embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad

World World Switzerland announces reopening of embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad

Switzerland aims to "strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation in economic matters"

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 14:26:34 PKT

BERLIN (Reuters) – Switzerland reopened its embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday, 33 years after closing its previous representation in the country due to the 1991 Gulf War, the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement.

"By reopening the embassy, the federal council aims to strengthen bilateral relations with the populous country and deepen cooperation in economic, security and migration matters," the statement read.