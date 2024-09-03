Russian attacks kill 3, target railway infrastructure, Ukraine says

KYIV (Reuters) – An eight-year-old boy was among two people killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region overnight, while a third person died in a missile attack on the central city of Dnipro, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia also attacked railways infrastructure in two regions and an energy facility in the northern region of Chernihiv, Ukrainian authorities said.

The interior ministry said the overnight strike on a hotel complex in Zaporizhzhia killed a woman and her son, injuring her husband and teenage daughter, who is receiving intensive care.

The explosion sounded minutes after the air alert came on, Anna Savchenko, an employee at the gas station near the hotel, told Reuters.

"We did not have time to hide anywhere. We heard a very powerful explosion and people screaming," Savchenko said.

The past day saw 313 attacks and instances of shelling on 11 settlements, damaging several buildings in Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said, including a missile attack on the city of the same name, which is the region's administrative centre.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 27 out of 35 drones during Russia's overnight attack which also used four missiles.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war it started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022.

Ukraine's energy ministry said the drone attack on energy facility in the northern region of Chernihiv injured three employees.

The overnight attack also targeted railway infrastructure and rolling stock in the northeastern region of Sumy and central Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine's state railways.

Mykolaiv's regional governor Vitaliy Kim said a missile attack on the southern region did not result in any casualties.

Kyiv's regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported no damage to critical infrastructure or casualties after air defences intercepted incoming fire. He said debris caused fires in forest areas and minor damage to a high-rise building.

Late on Monday, Russian forces also launched missiles at the central city of Dnipro, killing one person and injuring six, Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said on Telegram. Reuters could not verify the reports.