Case count against Sheikh Hasina rises to 71

The new cases have nominated Sheikh Hasina and other leaders of the Awami League.

Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 13:53:55 PKT

DHAKA (Dunya News) — Five additional cases have been filed against Bangladesh former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, bringing the total number of cases against her to 71.

In other news, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to bring all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from Pakistan despite his involvement in a murder case.

Additionally, the interim government of Bangladesh has lifted the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami.

No evidence was found linking Jamaat-e-Islami or its student wing to any terrorist activities, and a notification has been issued to remove the ban.