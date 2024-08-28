Evidence points to Indian army officers' involvement in drug smuggling

Indian army works in connection with local cartels of area

Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 22:48:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - The glaring evidence of the involvement of Indian army officers in fake encounters and drug smuggling has come before the public.

Sources said various officers of the Indian army were arrested due to their involvement in the business of drug smuggling from 2017 to 2021.

It was added that the Indian officers have been running this business by working with the local drug cartels and use the military resources to transport the drugs near LOC.

In Indian law, courts martial exists but serious concerns about transparency and accountability remain along with corruption and impunity.

International bodies have repeatedly drawn attention to the Indian military’s involvement in narco-trafficking.

Small wonder, any involvement in drug trafficking would undermine military morale, discipline and ethical standards.