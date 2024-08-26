US says commitment to Israel's defence is ironclad, 'postured' to support

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with Israeli counterpart about Israel's defence.

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States said its commitment to Israel's defence was ironclad and that it was "postured" to support its ally after the Israeli military said on Sunday it had launched strikes in Lebanon to prevent a major attack by Hezbollah.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant about Israel's defence against attacks by the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said.

"Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's defence against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies," Ryder said in a statement.

A Pentagon spokesperson added in a separate statement that the United States has "been very clear" that it "is postured to support the defence of Israel".

Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency in Israel from 6am (11am, Singapore time) on Sunday after the military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

The Israeli defence ministry said Gallant had briefed Austin on the situation.

"We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel," Gallant told Austin, according to a statement.

US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said "senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts" at the direction of President Joe Biden, who was "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon".

"We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," Savett said in a statement.

Hezbollah issued a statement on Sunday announcing large-scale drone and rocket launches targeting deep into Israeli territory in retaliation for the death of its military commander in an Israeli strike last month.

