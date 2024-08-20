Modi's visit to Ukraine exposes India's double standards

Modi's visit to Ukraine is seen as a step to placate Europe and US

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Ukraine on August 23 and 24, India's hypocrisy has become evident to the world.

Earlier, Modi received Russia's highest honour at the same time the Kremlin bombed a children's hospital in Ukraine, drawing significant criticism.

During that visit, nine agreements were signed between the two countries, including one to repatriate 35 Indian nationals who had been fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war.

While India claims to support Ukraine, it continues to purchase discounted oil from Russia despite U.S. concerns. Additionally, India has previously acquired S-400 missiles from Russia.

Experts and political analysts view Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine as an attempt to placate Europe and the United States.

