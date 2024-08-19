Over 3,300 Indian soldiers committed suicide since 2001

47,000 officials were given voluntary retirement

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk ) – The discriminatory attitude of senior officers in the Indian forces has resulted in the suicide of an officer every third day. Additionally, 47,000 officials have either voluntarily retired or resigned due to this behavior.

From 2010 to 2019, 895 personnel from the Indian Army, 185 from the Air Force, and 32 from the Navy committed suicide. Since 2014, there have been 983 suicides in the Indian Army, 96 in the Navy, and 246 in the Air Force.

On average, more than 100 suicide cases occur annually in Jammu and Kashmir. Since 2001, over 3,300 Indian soldiers have committed suicide, with more than 800 of these cases occurring in the last five years due to officer behavior.

On January 23, 2023, Colonel Khanna committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan. On January 9, 2023, Lt Colonel Nishant took his own life by shooting his wife in Ferozepur.

In 2006, Lt Sushmita committed suicide just 10 months after her recruitment, citing forced late-night dance parties and illegal demands from her superiors.

In December 2016, Major Anita Kumari ended her life with a bullet to her head in Jammu.