Earthquake hits Eastern Russia with 7.2 magnitude, tsunami warning issued

World World Earthquake hits Eastern Russia with 7.2 magnitude, tsunami warning issued

The epicenter of the quake was 55 kilometers from the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 09:05:26 PKT

MOSCOW (Web Desk) – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's eastern coastal region.

According to foreign media reports, the epicenter of the quake was 55 kilometers from the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with a depth of 18 miles.

The report indicated that a tsunami warning had been issued following the tremors. However, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage so far.

The American National Tsunami Warning Center has stated that there was no significant risk of a large number of fatalities from the earthquake.