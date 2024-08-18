In-focus

Earthquake hits Eastern Russia with 7.2 magnitude, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake hits Eastern Russia with 7.2 magnitude, tsunami warning issued

The epicenter of the quake was 55 kilometers from the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

MOSCOW (Web Desk) – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's eastern coastal region.

According to foreign media reports, the epicenter of the quake was 55 kilometers from the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with a depth of 18 miles.

The report indicated that a tsunami warning had been issued following the tremors. However, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage so far.

The American National Tsunami Warning Center has stated that there was no significant risk of a large number of fatalities from the earthquake. 

