Syed Refaat sworn in Bangladesh chief justice

Published On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 12:52:01 PKT

DHAKA (AFP) – Syed Refaat Ahmed has been sworn in Bangladesh's new chief justice, a presidential official said on Sunday.

Ahmed, 65, the senior-most high court judge in Bangladesh, was sworn into office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the president's press secretary, Shiplu Zaman, told the news agency AFP.

He was sworn in as the country's 25th chief justice a day after his predecessor, Obaidul Hassan, viewed as a loyalist of toppled premier Sheikh Hasina, quit following protests.