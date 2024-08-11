Interim govt considers Hasina's return amid student demands

Islam stated that students were demanding justice for the deaths that occurred during last tenure

DHAKA (Dunya News) – The interim government of Bangladesh has begun considering the return of Sheikh Hasina to the country.

According to Bengali media reports, Minister of Information Technology and student leader Naheed Islam stated that students were demanding justice for the deaths that occurred during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.

He said that this was one of the significant demands of the student-led revolution.

“The interim government's top priority ws to ensure free and fair elections”, Islam said.

He further mentioned that it was essential to investigate the alleged corruption in the previous regime.



He emphasised on the need for electoral and constitutional reforms in the country before the elections.

Islam further said that India had fostered relations with Sheikh Hasina's Awami League instead of the public

“While we seek friendly relations with India, New Delhi should reconsider its foreign policy,” he added

26-year-old Naheed Islam was a sociology student at Dhaka University.

In addition, he was a human rights activist who was quite popular on social media and among the public, which ended up him being appointed as a minister in Bangladesh’s interim government.