Quake with 7.1 magnitude hits western Japan, no immediate signs of damage

World World Quake with 7.1 magnitude hits western Japan, no immediate signs of damage

The quake occurred at around 4:43 pm (0743 GMT) off Miyazaki prefecture on western island of Kyushu

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 14:30:12 PKT

TOKYO (Reuters) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit southwestern Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, but there were no immediate signs of major damage.

There have been no reports of abnormalities at nuclear power plants following the quake, and the government is checking for damage and casualties, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

The quake occurred at around 4:43 pm (0743 GMT) off Miyazaki prefecture on the western major island of Kyushu, the JMA said.

In Miyazaki, waves as high as 50 cm (20 inches) have already been observed, public broadcaster NHK said.