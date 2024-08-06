President Shahabuddin dissolves Bangladesh parliament amid political crisis

President Mohammad Shahabuddin has dissolved the Bangladesh Parliament.

DHAKA (Dunya News/Web Desk) – President Mohammad Shahabuddin of Bangladesh has dissolved the Parliament following the resignation and subsequent departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After Hasina's resignation and her fleeing the country, the student movement rejected any military-backed or military-supported government.

The student leaders issued an ultimatum, demanding the dissolution of Parliament by 3 PM.

Leaders of the student movement, Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmood, and Abu Bakr Mazumdar, released a video message proposing a framework for an interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

PRIME MINISTER FLEES COUNTRY

Following violent protests that resulted in over 300 deaths by Sunday, Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as prime minister, and army chief Weqar Uz Zaman announced the formation of an interim government.

On Monday, President Mohammad Shahabuddin met military leaders and expressed readiness to form an interim government comprising various political parties and civil society representatives.

The president instructed the military to halt ongoing looting and restore the rule of law.

Army Chief Zaman had also met leaders of political parties and civil society, indicating that the interim government would be established soon. He had also planned to meet students and teachers as well.

According to the Indian media, the resigned prime minister of Bangladesh had applied for political asylum in the UK, while her sister, Sheikh Rehana, already holds British citizenship. Both sisters are currently in India.

Last month, protests erupted against the 30pc quota for children of those who fought in the 1971 war, resulting in 200 deaths.

The Supreme Court subsequently abolished the quota system.