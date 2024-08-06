What students want after overthrowing Sheikh Hasina's ironclad govt?

Leader Nahid Islam states that they will not accept government supported by military

Students unveil a plan for an interim government under the leadership of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus

Nahid Islam urges public to remain united and steadfast, and refrain from violence

Sheikh Hasina resigns as prime minister after bloodletting in uprising

DHAKA (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The leaders of the student movement against Bangladesh (former) Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has refused to accept a military government.

Instead, the students have unveiled a plan for an interim government under the leadership of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Nahid Islam, a leader of the student movement, stated that they would not accept a government supported by the military.

He emphasised that if an interim government was to be established, the student leaders would provide the sketch for it.

In a video message, Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmood, and Abu Bakr Mazumdar called for the formation of an interim government led by Dr Yunus.

Islam revealed that they had already discussed the role with Dr Yunus who had expressed his willingness to be involved in the interim administration.

Further names for the interim government would be announced later.

Nahid Islam also mentioned that the interim government would be established within the next 24 hours.

He urged the public to remain united and avoid religious incitement and division, advising protesters to cease violent activities.

DR YUNUS SLATES SHEIKH HASINA

In a related development, Dr Yunus criticised Sheikh Hasina, claiming that she had destroyed the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He further declared that Bangladesh was a genuine free state.

PRIME MINISTER FLEES COUNTRY

Following violent protests that resulted in over 300 deaths by Sunday, Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as prime minister, and army chief Weqar Uz Zaman announced the formation of an interim government.

On Monday, President Mohammad Shahabuddin met military leaders and expressed readiness to form an interim government comprising various political parties and civil society representatives.

The president instructed the military to halt ongoing looting and restore the rule of law.

Army Chief Zaman had also met leaders of political parties and civil society, indicating that the interim government would be established soon. He had also planned to meet students and teachers as well.

According to the Indian media, the resigned prime minister of Bangladesh had applied for political asylum in the UK, while her sister, Sheikh Rehana, already holds British citizenship. Both sisters are currently in India.

Last month, protests erupted against the 30pc quota for children of those who fought in the 1971 war, resulting in 200 deaths.

The Supreme Court subsequently abolished the quota system.