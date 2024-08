Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina lands in India, CNN News18 says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed in India's northeastern city of Agartala on Monday after fleeing Dhaka, broadcaster CNN-News18 reported.

India is set to offer a safe passage to Hasina, the report said, citing intelligence sources.