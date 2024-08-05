Death toll in a month-long anti-government protests in Bangladesh rises to at least 300

DHAKA (AFP) – A mass protest on Sunday in Bangladesh against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left more than 90 people dead as demonstrators clashed with government supporters.

At least 300 people have died since protests started in early July over a government job-quota scheme, which has since been scaled back by the country’s Supreme Court.

The overall death toll from clashes in Bangladesh has risen to at least 300 people, after 94 died Sunday in the deadliest day in weeks of anti-government demonstrations, according to an AFP tally.

The tally is based on reports from police, officials and doctors at hospitals.

Protests are set to resume on Monday, with heavy deployments of soldiers and police in the capital Dhaka patrolling key roads and barricading routes to the prime minister's office.

Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi protesters demanding Hasina resign clashed with government supporters Sunday in one of the deadliest days since demonstrations began in July.

Rallies that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of Hasina's 15-year rule and shifted into wider calls for the 76-year-old to step down.

At least 94 people were killed on Sunday alone, including 14 police officers, with the rival sides battling with sticks and knives and security forces firing rifles.

Police said protesters attacked their officers, including storming a station in the northeastern town of Enayetpur.

"The terrorists attacked the police station and killed 11 policemen," said Bijoy Basak, a deputy inspector general.

AFP journalists reported hearing sustained crackles of gunfire after dark on Sunday, with protesters defying a nationwide curfew.

Mobile internet was tightly restricted.