Seven EU countries call on Venezuela to publish electoral rolls quickly

World World Seven EU countries call on Venezuela to publish electoral rolls quickly

Electoral council declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of July 28 election

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 17:06:02 PKT

MILAN (Reuters) - Seven European Union countries, including Italy, France, Germany and Spain have jointly called on the Venezuelan authorities to promptly publish the electoral rolls to ensure full transparency around last weekend's election, the Italian prime minister's office said.

Venezuela's electoral council has declared President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, the winner of the July 28 election with 51% of the vote, sparking immediate accusations of fraud by the opposition.

The opposition says its own detailed tally shows opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez likely received 67% of the vote.

The joint statement by the seven EU countries added to a tide of criticism from abroad over the Venezuelan government's handling of the election.

Some nations, including the United States and Argentina, have recognised Gonzalez as the election winner. Last week, G7 foreign ministers expressed their solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their concern about the election results.

"We call on the Venezuelan authorities to immediately publish all voting registers to ensure full transparency and integrity of the electoral process," said the statement by the seven EU nations, which also included Portugal, the Netherlands and Poland.

"The opposition says it has collected and published more than 80% of the electoral registers produced at each polling station. This verification is essential for the recognition of the will of the Venezuelan people".