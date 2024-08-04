Palestinian kills woman, wounds three in stabbing attack in Israel

The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, just outside Tel Aviv

HOLON, Israel (Reuters) – A Palestinian attacker stabbed and killed a woman and wounded three others in central Israel on Sunday before being shot by police, Israeli authorities said.

The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, just outside Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel's ambulance service said.

A 66 year-old woman was killed and two other senior citizens were seriously wounded and rushed to hospital, it said. A younger man was also injured.

"Large police forces are present at the scene and are conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources," police said in a statement.

The attacker was shot and "neutralized", they added.