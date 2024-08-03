US Navy helicopter crash lands in Japan rice paddy

TOKYO (Reuters) - A US military helicopter crash landed in a rice paddy southwest of Tokyo with no injuries on Saturday, national broadcaster NHK reported.

There was no damage from the crash before 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) in Kanagawa prefecture neighbouring the capital, NHK said. The helicopter, which had a crew of 12 and had Navy markings, took off again about 1 hour and 40 minutes later.

The US military blamed the incident on engine trouble but has not provided further explanation, the broadcaster said.

Calls to the US Navy in Japan seeking comment were not answered.