Funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh performed in Doha

World World Funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh performed in Doha

The funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh was performed at the Imam Muhammad Bin Abdul Wahab Mosque

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 16:04:25 PKT

DOHA: (Dunya News) The funeral prayer of Hamas leader and former Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh was performed in Doha.

The funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh was performed at the Imam Muhammad Bin Abdul Wahab Mosque, after which he will be buried in the cemetery of Lusail, Qatar.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also arrived in Doha to attend the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh, while the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman was also in Qatar to attend the funeral prayer of Ismail Hania.

According to a World News Agency, the body of Ismail Haniyeh was brought to his residence in the capital of Qatar.

The bodies of Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard Waseem Abu Usman was wrapped in Palestinian flags when brought to Doha Airport from Tehran.

A large number of his comrades and relatives welcomed the body of their beloved leader.

The Hamas leader was martyred in a missile attack on his residence in Tehran between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

His funeral prayer was held yesterday (Thursday) in Tehran.

The funeral prayer was led by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On this occasion, the newly-elected president of the country, Al-Madiqyan also attended the prayer.

According to a news agency, thousands of people gathered at the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh carrying posters with his photos and the Palestinian flag.

Before the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, 70 members of his family were martyred in Israeli attacks.

Ismail Haniyeh's absentia funeral prayers were performed in many countries including Pakistan.

Many religious and political parties performed absentia funeral prayers at different places today (Friday).

Due to the war in Gaza, there is already severe tension in the Middle East region.

After the attack of Hamas on Israel on October 7 last year, major air and ground military operations by Israel began in Gaza.

