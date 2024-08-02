Haniyeh killed by bomb planted in Tehran guesthouse: NYT

Quoting sources, the Times said the bomb detonated remotely once it was confirmed Haniyeh was inside

Published On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 11:16:00 PKT

NEW YORK (APP) – Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday by a bomb that was covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying two months before his arrival, according to a leading American newspaper.

Haniyeh, 62, who was initially thought to have been killed in an airstrike, died from a remotely detonated bomb inside the guesthouse, The New York Times reported, saying it interviewed seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians and an American official in this regard.

The bomb was hidden inside the guesthouse approximately two months before Haniyeh’s visit, five of the Middle Eastern officials told the Times.

Quoting sources, the Times said the bomb detonated remotely once it was confirmed Haniyeh was inside the room at around 2 am local time.

The explosion was so targeted that the room where the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, next door sustained little damage, Iranian officials told The Times.

The officials likened the attack’s precision to the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated by Israel using a remote controlled machine gun in 2020

The explosion also killed a bodyguard, according to the report.

The guesthouse Haniyeh was staying at is run and protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Neshat, a neighborhood of northern Tehran.

IRGC members briefed on the incident said the explosion shook the entire building, shattering windows and causing part of an exterior wall to collapse.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president.

Born in the Gaza Strip in 1963, Haniyeh had been a prominent member of Hamas since the 1980s and, in 1989, spent three years imprisoned by Israel during the first Palestinian uprising.

Upon his return to Gaza in 1997 after spending years in exile with other Hamas leaders, Haniyeh was appointed leader and president of the political bureau of Hamas, solidifying his influence and power within the organization.

In 2006, President Mahmoud Abbas appointed Haniyeh as Palestinian prime minister after Hamas won the most seats in national elections. He was then elected head of Hamas’ political bureau in 2017 and was widely considered Hamas’ overall leader until his assassination.

An Israeli airstrike killed three of Haniyeh’s sons and four of his grandchildren, who were traveling in a car through Gaza’s Shati refugee camp to visit family on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid-al-Fitr in April 2024.