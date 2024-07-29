France 'committed' to de-escalation of regional conflict after Golan attack

World World France 'committed' to de-escalation of regional conflict after Golan attack

France 'committed' to de-escalation of regional conflict after Golan attack

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 22:53:40 PKT

(AFP) - During a telephone conversation on Sunday, Macron pledged to pass on "messages to all parties involved in the conflict", following a rocket attack on the Golan Heights at the weekend that killed twelve young people aged between 10 and 16, and which Israel has attributed to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

According to the Élysée Palace, the French Head of State "also reiterated the need to reach a political solution to the issue of the Blue Line, based on Resolution 1701".

In a statement posted on social media platform X, The French Foreign Ministry said: "France condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the Druze locality of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan, which took a particularly heavy toll".

This comes as Lebanon has called for an international investigation after the deadly strike, which also injured 30 other young people, while another, aged 13, is missing.

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Israel mulls 'retaliation'

According to Israel, the projectile was an Iranian Falaq rocket with a 53-kilogram warhead.

Israel's Foreign Ministry maintains that Hezbollah – which denies being responsible for the attack – is the only party to have such a rocket.

Israel has promised to "strike the enemy with force", raising fears of a regional conflagration amid the war in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the site of the rocket strike Monday, has said "Hezbollah will pay a heavy price".

Meanwhile, airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon as diplomatic efforts are underway to contain soaring tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Several airlines including Lufthansa, Air France, and Transavia announced Monday the suspension of their Beirut lines.