Germany plans to hold general elections on Sept 28 next year

The cabinet has agreed to recommend the date to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Updated On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 20:26:55 PKT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany plans to hold the next general elections for its lower house of parliament on Sept 28 next year, the government said on Wednesday, in line with the nation's constitutional four-year interval.

The cabinet has agreed to recommend the date to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has to decide, the government press office said on its website. Newswire DPA had earlier reported the date.