US Secret Service Director Cheatle resigns after admitting failure in Trump shooting

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 20:10:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - Following demands from lawmakers and anger from citizens for her resignation following the July 13 attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned.

News reports claim that two law enforcement sources said that a formal announcement of her resignation is anticipated later this morning.

Cheatle resigned one day after being questioned by incensed senators from both parties who were fed up with the Secret Service's inability to keep Trump safe.

Her responses however, failed to satisfy the leaders of the House Oversight Committee that held the hearing on Monday.

“Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures,” Chairman James Comer wrote in a joint letter to Cheatle hours after the hearing ended.



