Four Pakistanis killed in shooting near Oman mosque

Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 17:31:26 PKT

MUSCAT (AFP/APP) – Four Pakistanis were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said Tuesday, a rare attack in the otherwise stable Gulf sultanate.

Monday's mosque attack, which has yet to be claimed, came as Ashura, an annual day of mourning that commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in battle of Karbala, is being observed.

"The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area" of the capital, police said in a statement.

The force gave an initial toll of four killed and "several" wounded.

Four Pakistanis were killed in the attack on the Imambargah Ali bin Abu Talib mosque, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said, adding that Omani authorities have "neutralised" the gunmen.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack," it said in a statement.

"We are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralised the attackers."

There were also Pakistanis among the wounded, the embassy in Muscat said, adding that the number had yet to be confirmed.

Pakistani ambassador Imran Ali visited some of the wounded in hospital, the embassy posted on social media platform X.

In a video message, Ali urged Pakistani residents to cooperate with Omani authorities and avoid the area around the mosque which was hit.

"I have visited three or four hospitals. By the grace of God, all those injured are safe," Ali said.

"We are in touch with Omani authorities as well as hospitals. Our officers are on standby for emergency blood donations in the embassy," he added, saying a hotline has been set up to assist the wounded and their relatives.

