Donald Trump injured in Pennsylvania 'assassination attempt'

Video appeared to show blood on his ear as he was taken away

Gunshots fired at his rally in Pennsylvania; suspected shooter dead, two rally attendees injured

Shooting being investigated as an assassination attempt: American media

I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family: Biden

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday, sparking panic in the crowd and spattering the Republican presidential candidate with blood, before he emerged and defiantly pumped his fist in the air before being ushered to a waiting car.

Former US President Donald Trump was out of hospital late on Saturday following a shooting earlier in the day at his rally where he was shot in the right ear, Bloomberg reported.



Trump grimaced and grabbed his ear before security hustled him away. The Secret Service and the former president's campaign said Trump was safe following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Pittsburgh.

Live video showed blood spattered on Trump's right cheek and ear.

The suspected shooter was dead, as was an audience member, and another person was in critical condition, a Washington Post reporter said on social media, citing the Butler County district attorney.

The shooting occurred less than four months before the Nov. 5 election, when Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Biden says, “I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

TRUMP THANKS LAW ENFORCERS

"Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Trump had just started his speech when gunshots erupted and Trump and other rally attendees hit the deck. Secret Service agents swarmed around him and Trump disappeared behind the podium for about one minute before he was rushed to the waiting vehicle.

Trump and Biden are locked in a close election rematch, with most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos showing the two evenly matched.

Trump is due to receive his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention, which kicks off in Milwaukee on Monday.

"This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said on social media.

SHOOTER'S IDENTITY, MOTIVES

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe," a spokesperson for the agency said on X after what it called an incident.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

American reported that Trump was injured, but gave no other details. It was not clear how or what injuries he may have sustained.

One witness, Ron Moose, said he heard what sounded like four shots, describing the sound as "pop, pop, pop."

The venue was abandoned with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage. A helicopter flew above and law enforcement officers walked through the area, the video feed showed.

Armed law enforcement officers were also seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

Biden has been facing pushback from within his own party following a disastrous debate performance against the former president a little more than two weeks ago.

Trump, who served as president from 2017-2021, easily bested his rivals for the Republican nomination early in the campaign and has largely unified around him the party that had briefly wavered in support after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life, law enforcement officials have told the Associated Press.

ELON MUSK BACKS DONALD TRUMP

Elon Musk has said he backs Donald Trump after the former president was apparently shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Tesla and X owner said: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

According to Bloomberg, citing sources, Mr Musk donated a "sizeable amount" to a political group working to elect Mr Trump.

'FATHER 'WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING'

Trump Jr says father 'will never stop fighting'. Some reaction from Donald Trump Junior, the former president's son.

A person believed to be a shooter at today's Donald Trump Pennsylvania rally is dead, as well as an audience member in attendance, the Butler County District Attorney has said.

In addition to the two fatalities, one other person is believed to be in a critical condition.