Russian PM proposes new ministers, retains ministers of finance, economy

Updated On: Sat, 11 May 2024 21:28:09 PKT

RUSSIA (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed a draft of ministerial appointments on Saturday, including new names, but retained Maxim Reshetnikov as economy minister and Anton Siluanov as finance minister, Russian news agencies said.

Mishustin also proposed Denis Manturov as first deputy prime minister and Alexander Novak as deputy prime minister for energy and economics.

The proposals will go to the Russian parliament.