White House weighs immigration relief for spouses of US citizens

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is weighing ways to provide temporary legal status and work permits to immigrants in the US illegally who are married to American citizens, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, a move that could energise some Democrats ahead of the November elections.

Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups have pressured President Joe Biden to take steps to protect immigrants in the country illegally as Biden simultaneously considers executive actions to reduce illegal border crossings.

Immigration has emerged as a top voter concern, especially among Republicans ahead of the Nov. 5 election pitting Biden, a Democrat, against his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump has said Biden's less restrictive policies have led to a rise in illegal immigration.

The White House in recent months has considered the possibility of executive actions to block migrants at the US-Mexico border if crossings reach a certain threshold, sparking criticism from some Democrats and advocates.

The Biden administration also has examined the possible use of "parole in place" for spouses of US citizens, the sources said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The temporary status would provide access to work permits and potentially a path to citizenship. No actions are imminent or finalized, the sources said.

A White House spokesperson said the administration "is constantly evaluating possible policy options" but declined to confirm discussions around specific actions.

"The administration remains committed to ensuring those who are eligible for relief can receive it quickly and to building an immigration system that is fairer and more humane," the spokesperson said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the possible moves.

An estimated 1.1 million immigrants in the US illegally are married to US citizens, according to data by advocacy organisation FWD.us.

A group of 86 Democrats sent a letter to Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last year urging them to protect spouses of US citizens and create a family reunification process for those outside the country.