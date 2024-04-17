EU needs to turbocharge defence-industrial capacity

World World EU needs to turbocharge defence-industrial capacity

EU needs to turbocharge defence-industrial capacity

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 21:34:24 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU needs to turbo-charge defence-industrial capacity in the next five years amid rising global threats.

Speaking at a defence and security conference in Brussels, she added that the focus will be on innovation.

"We will focus on innovation to ensure Europe has that edge in the new technologies, which we see being deployed across the world in different conflicts."

She also said that Iran's attack on Israel was the latest signal of the intent of a "new league of authoritarians", mentioning Russia and North Korea as well.

Von der Leyen said that this "league" was working to tear up international rules-based order and to stretch democracies to a breaking point.

Iran launched its attacks in response to an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 that killed two generals and several other Iranian officers, which it blamed on Israel.