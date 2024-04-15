Police say a man is arrested after a reported stabbing at a church in Sydney. No lives are in danger

World World Police say a man is arrested after a reported stabbing at a church in Sydney. No lives are in danger

Police say a man is arrested after a reported stabbing at a church in Sydney. No lives are in danger

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 17:37:09 PKT

SYDNEY (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a bishop and churchgoers in Sydney. There are no life-threatening injuries reported.

It occurred during a televised service on Monday, police said.

A video on social media shows a man dressed in black approaching a cleric man identified as the bishop at Christ the Good Shepherd in suburban Wakely and appearing to stab him repeatedly.

Members of the congregation are seen screaming and rushing to the bishop’s aid.

Australians are still in shock after a lone assailant stabbed six people to death in a busy Sydney shopping mall on Saturday and injured more than a dozen others.