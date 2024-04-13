Germany to send new Patriot air defence system to Kyiv

Published On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 21:43:26 PKT

KYIV (Reuters) - Germany will supply a US-made Patriot air defence system and air defence missiles to Ukraine at a "critical time" as Kyiv struggles to defend its energy system from Russian bombardment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

More than two years into its full-scale invasion, Russia has staged three massive airstrikes on power stations and substations in recent weeks, prompting Kyiv to issue desperate appeals for supplies of high-end air defences.

"I am grateful to the chancellor for the decision to supply another, additional Patriot system to Ukraine, as well as missiles for the existing air defence systems," Zelenskiy said after speaking by telephone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He described their conversation as "important, productive" and said: "I call on all other leaders of partner states to follow this example."

Germany will hand over the Patriot system immediately and it will be in addition to air defence systems that were already delivered and planned, the defence ministry said in a post on X.

An April 10 German government summary of arms and military equipment transfers to Ukraine included two Patriot systems on a list of air defence supplies already delivered, making this the third from Germany.

Zelenskiy said last week that Ukraine needed 25 US-made Patriot air defence systems to cover the country from Russian attacks.

In his statement on the Telegram app on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said he and Scholz also discussed preparations for a reconstruction conference in Berlin and a peace summit in Switzerland in June.