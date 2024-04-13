Palestinian death toll in Gaza surges to 33,686, says health ministry

There have been 52 Palestinians killed and 95 wounded in the past 24 hours

(Reuters) – Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has claimed lives of at least 33,686 Palestinians and wounded 76,309 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Saturday.

There have been 52 Palestinians killed and 95 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

The latest total death toll stands at 33,686 and injuries to 76,309 since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas’ attack inside Israel on Oct 7, 2023 during which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

