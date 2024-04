UN refugee chief says outflow of Gazans into Egypt would make conflict resolution impossible

World World UN refugee chief says outflow of Gazans into Egypt would make conflict resolution impossible

UN refugee chief says outflow of Gazans into Egypt would make conflict resolution impossible

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 18:59:59 PKT

GENEVA (Reuters) - The prospect of Gazans crossing into Egypt from the border town of Rafah to escape a military assault would make the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict impossible and cause an "atrocious dilemma" for the people fleeing, the U.N. refugee chief said on Friday.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said "we must fervently do everything" to avoid such an outflow of the Gazan population.

"Another refugee crisis from Gaza into Egypt, I can assure you... would make the resolution of the Palestinian refugee question as a consequence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict impossible,"

Grandi told Reuters at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.

Israeli plans to assault Rafah, where more than a million Gazans have been sheltering from military offensive further north, have drawn widespread condemnation.

Even Israel's closest ally, the United States, has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the country would face global isolation if it goes ahead.

Grandi said an attack on Rafah may make the movement of Gazans into Egypt "the only option for safety available."

"This dilemma is unacceptable and the responsibility to avoid this dilemma lies squarely in this particular case with Israel, the occupying power in Gaza," he said.