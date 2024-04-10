Eid moon not sighted in India, Bangladesh

Eidul Fitr on Thursday

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 01:55:14 PKT

(World Desk) - India and Bangladesh announced celebrating Eidul Fitr on April 11 (Thursday) as Shawwal crescent was not sighted there.

Shawwal moon marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan in which Muslims observe fasts from sunrise to sunset, and the commencement of Shawwal in which first three days are celebrated as Eidul Fitr as per Islamic lunar calendar.

In the Indian capital New Delhi, imams of the renowned mosque including Jama Masjid Delhi and Fatehpuri announced that the crescent was not sighted today, therefore, Eid would be celebrated on Thursday (April 11), according to Hindustan Times.

The same outcomes were announced by the central moon sighting committee of India’s Karnataka state which sat in the capital city of Bangalore today, and Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah, Lucknow — the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

Moreover, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee in Indian Hyderabad announced to observe one more fast of the Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Thursday.

However, crescent was sighted in Ladakh, as per the official statement of the Jammiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil, Ladakh.

Moreover, Bangladesh’s National Moon Sighting Committee which met at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque also announced celebrating Eid festival on Thursday, Dhaka Tribune reported.