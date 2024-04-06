Sehar Time Ramadan 27
Lahore
LHR
04:19 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:58 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:21 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:26 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:51 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Iran may retaliate against Israel: US intelligence

TEL AVIV (Web Desk) - American intelligence agencies expressed fear that Iran may retaliate against Israel at any time.

American intelligence agencies say that Iran is ready to respond to the attack on its embassy in Syria. According to reports, dozens of drones and cruise missiles may be fired by Iran.

US intelligence said, according to sources, the attack could happen before Eid, targeting the Israeli diplomatic centre.

Iranian President's Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, said on the social media website X, saying that the US should step aside.

According to Arab media, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mandated the forces to be fully prepared in this regard. 

Related Topics
Pak- Iran Tensions
US-Iran Tensions
Iran
International
United States



