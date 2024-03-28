Iftar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
06:21 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:48 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:28 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:34 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:50 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports

Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports

World

Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland and Ukraine are closer to reaching an agreement regarding agricultural imports, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday after intergovernmental talks, as Warsaw seeks to defuse farmers' protests.

"We are close to a solution," Donald Tusk told a news conference. "This applies to the amount of products that can flow into Poland, once we determine it, we are close to ensuring that transit does not disturb the Polish market." 

Related Topics
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
International



Advertisement

Related News