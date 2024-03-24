Iftar Time Ramadan 13
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over southern Red Sea

World

Houthis launched missiles close to M/V Huang Pu, a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the CENTCOM said on X

(Reuters) – US forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the US Central Command said on Saturday.

Iranian-backed Houthis launched the missiles in the vicinity of M/V Huang Pu, a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the Central Command said in a post on X.

A fifth missile was fired toward the oil tanker, which issued a distress call, the Central Command said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident and a fire on board was extinguished.

US forces then engaged six UAVs, five of which crashed into the Red Sea, and one flew inland into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the Central Command said. 

