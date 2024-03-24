Islamic State releases photo of alleged attackers as death toll mounts to 143 in Russia shooting

World World Islamic State releases photo of alleged attackers as death toll mounts to 143 in Russia shooting

"The attack comes within the context of a raging war between the IS and countries fighting Islam"

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 08:33:50 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic State released on Saturday a photo of what it said were the four attackers behind a shooting rampage that killed at least 143 people in a concert hall near Moscow on Friday, the militant group's Amaq news agency said on Telegram.

"The attack comes within the context of a raging war between the Islamic State and countries fighting Islam," Amaq added in a statement citing security sources.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it.

Russian authorities said on Saturday they had arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with the attack.

Also read: Putin vows to punish perpetrators after 133 massacred in Moscow concert

Russia said on Saturday it had arrested all four gunmen suspected of carrying out a shooting massacre in a concert hall near Moscow, and President Vladimir Putin pledged to track down and punish those behind the attack.