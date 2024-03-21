Japan's space agency says it hopes to forge a profitable launch business with its new H3 rocket

Thu, 21 Mar 2024

TOBISHIMA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s space agency and its prime contractor said Thursday they hope to be able to forge a profitable launch business with their new H3 rocket after its first successful flight last month in an increasingly competitive market dominated by Space X.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have been developing the H3 as a successor to the soon-to-retire current mainstay H-2A, which enjoyed a 98% success rate but its high launch cost made it less competitive in the global market.

Mayuki Niitsu, MHI’s H3 rocket project manager, said it plans at least six launches a year to meet rapidly growing demand for communication, observation and security satellites.

“Today, the commercial market has a big demand for rockets, and there is a substantial shortage of rockets,” he said, standing next the rocket’s second stage at a news conference. “Space X is virtually dominating the market right now, but I believe there are high expectations of our role as an alternative.”

An H3 rocket successfully reached orbit and released two small observation satellites on Feb. 17 following a failed debut launch last year in which the second-stage engine did not ignite.