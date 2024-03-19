US lawmakers reach preliminary agreement to keep government funded

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican US lawmakers have reached a preliminary deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that began in October, a senior Republican aide said on Tuesday.

The last sticking point was funding for the Department of Homeland Security, as a surge in migrants at the US-Mexico border has become a major issue in the election rematch between Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

Representatives of the Democratic congressional leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal sets off a scramble to pass the measure through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-majority Senate ahead of a weekend partial government shutdown deadline.

It covers about three-quarters of discretionary government spending, due to come in at about $1.66 trillion for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. It contains funding for functions including the US military, transportation, housing and food safety.

But more fights lie ahead as the nation's $34.5 trillion national debt continues to grow. Biden and House Republicans earlier this month laid out proposed budgets for the next fiscal year, which begins in October, that offered sharply contrasting priorities.