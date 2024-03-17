Ukrainian drones hit 12 Russian oil refineries

Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 17:59:15 PKT

KYIV (Reuters) - Long-range Ukrainian attack drones launched by the SBU domestic security service have hit 12 Russian oil refineries during the war so far, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters on Sunday.

Officials in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar said Ukrainian drones had attacked the Slavyansk oil refinery, 70km (45 miles) north of the regional capital, overnight.

The Ukrainian source said the refinery, which processes about 4.5 million metric tons of crude a year and produces fuel mainly for exports, had been attacked in an operation staged by the SBU security service and other Ukrainian forces.

"The agency is continuing to implement a strategy to undermine the economic potential of Russia and reduce the flow of petrodollars that the enemy directs to the war," the source said.

"In total, SBU drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia."

The figure did not include operations conducted by Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency, which has also been attacking refineries with drones, a second intelligence source said.

Russia accuses Ukraine of using "terrorist activities" to try to disrupt its three-day presidential election.

Oil and petroleum products are important sources of revenue for Russia, which exports them to dozens of countries around the world.