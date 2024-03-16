Indian navy intercepts Somali pirates on cargo ship Ruen

World World Indian navy intercepts Somali pirates on cargo ship Ruen

The pirates opened fire on the navy ship in international waters

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 11:11:43 PKT

INDIA (Reuters) - An Indian navy warship has intercepted the hijacked Ruen cargo ship and demanded the Somali pirates on board surrender, a navy spokesperson said on Saturday.

The pirates who allegedly hijacked the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel on Dec 14 opened fire on the navy ship in international waters on Friday, the spokesperson said without providing further details.

The navy had called on the pirates to surrender, and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding.

Somali pirates who seized the Ruen in December may have used it in the takeover of a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia this week, the European Union naval force said on Thursday.