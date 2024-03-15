Hamas says it presents comprehensive vision of truce deal to mediators

Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 08:41:32 PKT

(Reuters) – Palestinian group Hamas said on Thursday it presented to mediators a comprehensive vision of a truce deal that is based on stopping the Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, providing relief and aid, the return of displaced Gazans to their houses, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The vision also included the group's stance on the prisoners-hostages exchange deal, Hamas added in a statement, but did not elaborate.

ISRAEL TERMS DEMANDS ‘UNREALISTIC’

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a new Gaza truce proposal presented by Hamas to mediators on Thursday was still based on "unrealistic demands."

The statement said an update on the issue will be presented to the war cabinet and extended security cabinet on Friday.