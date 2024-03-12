Sehar Timings Mar 13 - Ramazan 2
Lahore
LHR
04:53 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:26 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:57 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:03 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:24 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Moldova delivers protest to Russia over voting stations in Transdniestria

Moldova delivers protest to Russia over voting stations in Transdniestria

World

Moldova delivers protest to Russia over voting stations in Transdniestria

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova said it delivered an official protest to the Russian ambassador to Chisinau over the decision to open polling stations for Russia's presidential election in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria.

The Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said on social media.

The ministry previously agreed on one polling station in Moldova's capital of Chisinau for elections slated to be held from Friday to Sunday, but Moscow instead was set to open six in breakaway Transdniestria.

"This action violates international law, undermining Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry added.

Vasnetsov told journalists that the ministry's protest was "unfounded", adding that multiple polling stations were meant to ensure Russian citizens could participate in the elections.

In February, the Transdniestria region asked Russia to help its economy withstand Moldovan "pressure". 

Related Topics
Russia
International



Advertisement

Related News