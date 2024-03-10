Israel ramps up attacks across Gaza, killing 13 women, children in Nuseirat

(Web Desk) - Israeli forces intensified attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 13 women and children in the Nuseirat refugee camp and destroying a residential tower in Rafah.

In isolated northern Gaza, an infant and a young woman died of malnutrition, taking the number of known starvation deaths to 25.

Canada and Sweden restored funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, after the organisation accused Israel of forcing some of its staff to make false statements about their involvement in Hamas.

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency said truce talks are ongoing as Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh called on Israel’s allies to “stop this heinous war on Gaza” in a message ahead of Ramadan.

At least 30,960 Palestinians have been killed and 72,524 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, and dozens continue to be held captive.

An elderly man who survived an Israeli attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp said all those in the building were women and children, except for him.

“To the Israelis, there is no safe zone all over the Gaza Strip. Not a single inch is safe. The Israelis are lying. We were told that from the Gaza Valley southwards is safe. We were forced to take shelter here. We are all civilians,” the man, who did not give his name, told Al Jazeera.

“All those inside the house were women and children. I was the oldest and the only male among them. I repeat, all were women and children,” he said.

Some 21 displaced Palestinians were sheltering in the building. At least 13 of them were killed.