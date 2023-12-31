Israeli air strikes kill 19 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Air raids target Iranian military positions in Aleppo

(Web Desk) - A US military official, requesting anonymity, said the “US did not conduct any defensive strikes overnight.”

The Observatory said the strikes targeted military positions in Albu Kamal and its surroundings in Deir Ezzor province, adding that a weapons shipment from Iraq and an ammunition warehouse were also hit.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar al-Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.

Later Saturday, the Observatory said that “Israeli missiles targeted warehouses and bases of pro-Iran groups” in northern Syria in an area near the Aleppo airport, killing three fighters and wounding several others.

Syrian state media, citing a military source, said that at around 5:20 pm (1420 GMT), “the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack... targeting a number of points south of the city of Aleppo,” reporting only “material damage.”

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

But it has intensified attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, as tensions rise across the Middle East.

Iranian state media said an Israeli strike on Monday near Damascus killed Seyed Razi Mousavi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

